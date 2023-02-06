Kelce parents remain neutral ahead Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: ‘It’s going to be the best day ever’

The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are remaining neutral ahead of the siblings historic match up in Super Bowl LVII — regardless of how much the Kelce brothers pry for an answer.

Donna Kelce told the brothers on this week’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast that she’ll be rooting for the offense on both sides and that she’s expecting "pure joy" out of this Super Bowl with both Travis and Jason having already claimed the iconic Lombardi Trophy once before.

"The first two Super Bowls — the ones that you were in — it was like tense," she said on Monday.

"We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt. This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun… you’re both going to be in there — how could it get any better than this? It’s going to be the best day ever. Except for when you were born, both of you guys were born."

"It’ll be the best day ever for you," Jason Kelce responded, "It’ll be one of the worst days ever for Travis or I."

Despite more pressure for an answer from the Eagles’ center, Donna stood her ground.

"Sorry I’m going to have both half jerseys on. I’m rooting for both teams."

Ed Kelce also made an appearance and stated that regardless of the outcome he’s "already f---ing won," giving a nod to the success of his sons’ podcast.

"I have already won dude. I’m on the most popular podcast in sports with my sons. I’ve already f---ing won. All the rest of this is just window dressing. You’re never going to get the answer you want if we’re going to talk about winning or losing the Super Bowl."

While parents are showing their support ahead of the big game, one sibling will obviously be heading home empty-handed.

"Someone’s gonna feel pretty crummy, and I want to be with them initially," Ed Kelce said.