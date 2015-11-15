Chiefs terrorize Manning, crush Broncos in Denver 29-13

DENVER -- The Kansas City Chiefs prevented Peyton Manning from getting the one record he really wanted, trouncing the Denver Broncos 29-13 Sunday on the strength of five interceptions and five field goals.

Manning entered the day with 71,836 yards through the air, 2 shy of Brett Favre's record and tied with Favre with 186 victories.

He finished the day with just 35 yards on 5-of-20 passing, four interceptions, two sacks and an almost unheard-of zero passer rating before being benched late in the third quarter.

The only highlight for Manning was his milestone: a 4-yard pass to running back Ronnie Hillman. Even that didn't come until he'd thrown his first interception, gotten sacked and fumbled.

With Manning's sore right foot preventing him from stepping into his passes properly and getting zip on his throws, coach Gary Kubiak turned to longtime backup Brock Osweiler late in the third quarter with the Broncos down 22-0.

By then, Kansas City had forced four punts in addition to picking off four of Manning's passes in sending the Broncos well on their way to their second straight loss.

The Broncos (7-2) saw their nine-game AFC West winning streak come to an end with their first loss to the Chiefs (4-5) since Tim Tebow was their quarterback in 2011.

The Chiefs won their third straight game thanks to a stifling defense and Cairo Santos' field goals of 48, 49, 34, 33 and 50 yards. He missed his final try, from 48 yards.

Alex Smith capped the onslaught with an 80-yard TD throw to Charcandrick West. Safety T.J. Ward was ejected for punching wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who took out Ward on the play.

Manning showed no signs of his sore right foot or aching ribs in warmups, but that quickly changed when the game began. He has nine TD throws this season to go with an NFL-high 17 interceptions.

Rookie Marcus Peters intercepted Manning's first pass, setting up West's 4-yard TD. Then, on first down of Denver's second drive, Manning was sacked by Jaye Howard for a 2-yard loss and fumbled. Hillman recovered.

The game was halted after Manning's milestone throw to Hillman, and Joe Horrigan from the Pro Football Hall of Fame secured the ball.

Manning surely wanted no other mementoes from this game, the Broncos' first regular-season loss at home since Dec. 12, 2013, against San Diego.

After trailing 19-0 at halftime, the Broncos tried an onside kick to start the second half, but Chiefs tight end Daniel Sorensen recovered, and Kansas City continued to control the field-position game.

The Broncos were without Pro Bowlers DeMarcus Ware (back) and Aqib Talib (suspension). A third Pro Bowler, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, played despite missing all week with a sprained left ankle.

However, he didn't catch any of the four passes thrown his way and he left in the second half with a possible concussion.

Osweiler gave the Broncos a spark, although his fourth-down throw to Demaryius Thomas was intercepted by Eric Berry in the end zone and two plays later, Smith found West for the long TD that made it 29-0.

Osweiler led them to two scores -- on Hillman's 1-yard run and Bubba Caldwell's 7-yard catch -- in the fourth quarter as the Broncos avoided their first home shutout in franchise history and their first scoreless game since Nov. 22, 1992, against the Raiders in Los Angeles.

Osweiler finished 14 of 24 for 146 yards with one TD and an interception. He was sacked three times.