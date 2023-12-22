Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes takes positive approach ahead of AFC West showdown: ‘You can’t panic’

The defending Super Bowl champs have yet to clinch a playoff spot, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is advising fans to trust the process.

Speaking to "CBS Mornings" host Nate Burleson on Friday, Mahomes was asked about the "panic" surrounding the Chiefs’ recent slowdown, which included a two-game slide before a win over the struggling New England Patriots on Sunday.

"There isn’t," Mahomes said when asked if the team was experiencing any similar concern.

"I think people just aren’t used to us winning in this fashion. We’ve won a lot of close games, but we haven’t won those close games this year – but we’re right there. We know that. We watch the film, we see the good that’s out there – we also see the bad and where we need to get better. But you can’t panic, I think that’s the thing."

Kansas City is preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, and a win would guarantee them their eighth straight division title – a streak second only to the Patriots’ 11-straight AFC East titles.

The Chiefs are also still holding out hope of getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but Mahomes said Friday that the seeding is not as important as some believe it to be.

"Everything’s out in front of us. And everybody talks about the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 seed. I’m like ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without it being the No. 1 seed before.’ So I think it’s just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you and let the rest take care of itself."

Despite picking up a crucial win last weekend, the cracks in the Chiefs’ offense were still noticeable.

Dropped passes and turnovers continued to be an issue with Mahomes even exploding on the sidelines after Kadarius Toney’s dropped pass was intercepted by the Patriots. It came just a week after his offside penalty against the Buffalo Bills proved to be costly both on and off the field for Kansas City.

Head coach Andy Reid knows the Raiders’ defense will present the biggest challenge.

"They’re great at that," he told reporters on Thursday. "You better keep it high and tight, we’ve had a couple that have popped out and you know they’re going to go after the ball. But they do a nice job of doing that."

The Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

