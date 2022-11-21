Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes heaps praise on Travis Kelce: 'Greatest tight end of all time'

Patrick Mahomes is ready to put Travis Kelce in Canton already.

Kelce had six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 17-yard score with 31 seconds left in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kelce surpassed Rob Gronkowski for most games with at least 100 receiving yards by a tight end, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Mahomes, that is enough to call Kelce the best to ever play his position.

"Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win games," Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk.

"He just competes. He’s gonna keep fighting until the very end. When you see that, not only is it impressive for him, but it gets other guys going. Like I said, he’s one of the best if not the best tight end of all time, but he’s coming to work every day to get better. So that shows you, whenever you step in the facility, you’re like, ‘Man, I’ve got to get to work, if this guy is doing that, I have to at least match that.'"

JETS' GARRETT WILSON GLUMLY SUMMARIZES TEAM'S OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES: 'THIS S--- SORRY'

Kelce came up clutch against the Chargers, especially toward the closing moments.

All Mahomes needed was six plays to go 75 yards, using chunk plays to end up finding Kelce, who streaked across the field and beat Derwin James Sr. for a 17-yard touchdown. So, another Mahomes-led 30-27 comeback victory gave the Chiefs a 7-2 record, while the Chargers fell to 5-4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes would finish the game with 329 yards on 20 of 34 with his three touchdowns to Kelce. He also found Justin Watson for 67 yards on three catches, as well as rookie Skyy Moore five times for 63 yards.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.