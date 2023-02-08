Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes already has idea of next steps once NFL career is over

Patrick Mahomes has a Super Bowl ring and NFL MVP and has minority ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

Even with the accolades and the likelihood he could just ride off into the sunset once his playing career is over, the superstar quarterback already has an idea of what he would want his next move to be.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve always said that when I’m done playing, I might want to go to the GM role, so I’ll ask (Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach) some stuff," Mahomes said via FOX4 KC.

"I like that type of stuff. … I like looking at future guys. Not necessarily building our team or anything like that, but I like seeing who the good players are and what they think about them."

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES FALLS FOR RIHANNA PRANK QUESTION AT PRESSER BY FORMER NFL STAR BRANDON MARSHALL

It would be difficult to match Veach’s shrewdness over the last several years to build and maintain a lasting roster in which several guys have made Super Bowl appearances. Veach entered the Chiefs’ organization in 2013 as a pro and college personnel analyst, and in 2015 he served as the co-director of player personnel.

After the Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft, Veach was named the general manager following John Dorsey’s dismissal. Since then, Kansas City has won five AFC West division titles, three AFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on FOX.