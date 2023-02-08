Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes already has idea of next steps once NFL career is over

Mahomes has helped transform franchise

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes has a Super Bowl ring and NFL MVP and has minority ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

Even with the accolades and the likelihood he could just ride off into the sunset once his playing career is over, the superstar quarterback already has an idea of what he would want his next move to be.

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’ve always said that when I’m done playing, I might want to go to the GM role, so I’ll ask (Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach) some stuff," Mahomes said via FOX4 KC.

"I like that type of stuff. … I like looking at future guys. Not necessarily building our team or anything like that, but I like seeing who the good players are and what they think about them."

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks about the NFL Draft during a news conference at team headquarters.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks about the NFL Draft during a news conference at team headquarters. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It would be difficult to match Veach’s shrewdness over the last several years to build and maintain a lasting roster in which several guys have made Super Bowl appearances. Veach entered the Chiefs’ organization in 2013 as a pro and college personnel analyst, and in 2015 he served as the co-director of player personnel.

After the Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft, Veach was named the general manager following John Dorsey’s dismissal. Since then, Kansas City has won five AFC West division titles, three AFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters ahead of facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., February 7, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters ahead of facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., February 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara)

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on FOX.

