Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs owner's daughter applauds idea for alternate Super Bowl halftime show, talks religious revival in US

Gracie Hunt appeared on Fox News Channel's 'The Will Cain Show'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Gracie Hunt witnesses younger generation being ‘hungry for Jesus’ Video

Gracie Hunt witnesses younger generation being ‘hungry for Jesus’

Gracie Hunt, daughter of a Kansas City Chiefs co-owner, discusses the faith resurgence among younger generations, TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk’s impact on young women and more on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, applauded Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA for attempting to create their own halftime show to go against Bad Bunny.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer earlier this year, sparking outrage among some because of his criticism of U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Hunt appeared on Fox News Channel’s "The Will Cain Show" and said Kirk has done a great job leading young female Americans, and she was "most definitely" looking forward to Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show.

Gracie Hunt at the Chiefs' 2025 opener

Gracie Hunt on the sideline before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 14, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they’re impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone to look up to," Hunt said. 

"As someone who doesn’t yet have young children of my own, I can’t imagine how difficult that is to navigate. But I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women and really leading an alternative for young Americans. Football’s becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, it’s America’s sport built around family.

CJ STROUD RULED OUT WITH CONCUSSION AHEAD OF TEXANS' PIVOTAL SHOWDOWN VS. BILLS

Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti." (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network)

"When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first, that football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base. 

"The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities. So, I think that whoever they select going forward for the halftime show needs to reflect those values more closely. So, I respect Erika."

Hunt said she would love to see Jason Aldean or even Taylor Swift take the stage for a halftime show performance in the future.

The NFL has supported its decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Additionally, Hunt said she was "excited" about the religious revival in the U.S. among women.

Gracie Hunt at an NFL game

Gracie Hunt before the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"I think our generation gets a bad rap, but I am so excited by this movement I’ve seen within this younger generation," she said. "They are hungry for a deeper ‘why.’ They are hungry for Jesus. November is global Bible month, and Bible sales are up. 

"And I’m just seeing this massive resurgence in young women, in young men, across college campuses getting baptized, sharing the Gospel and wanting to leave this world a better place."

