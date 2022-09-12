Chiefs' Justin Reid gets kicking opportunities after Harrison Butker rolls ankle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid got to show off his kicking ability in a regular-season game after stunning his team during the preseason.

The Chiefs lost kicker Harrison Butker to an injury during their 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Butker left the game in the first quarter after rolling his left ankle. He was taken off the field on a cart but later returned to the sideline.

Reid got a chance to showcase what he can do.

Normally in the secondary, Reid made his first extra-point attempt but missed the second one after the Chiefs went up 20-6 in the second quarter. He also blasted two kickoffs for touchbacks.

"We may need to talk about putting some incentives in there, but really I had a ton of fun out there. It threw me back to my high school days just being out there and having fun," Reid joked after the game.

He said he thought he would’ve been able to kick a 54-yard field goal before the half was over but felt the team made the right decision sending Butker back out to kick.

"Yes I did, I knew that, but shoot I tell you what, as impressive as I like to say a safety kicking is, how about (Butker) taking one step to kick a 54-yard field goal. That was unbelievable," Reid added.

"I know a thing about kicking but that was absolutely unbelievable for him to be able to step up through that and grind through the pain and take one step to drive it home, but I would’ve made it too. Honestly they made the right decision sending Butker out there."

Reid got off some kicks in the preseason. He had kicked off for the Houston Texans last season and nailed a 65-yard field goal in the Chiefs’ preseason.

"He has a big leg. Those kickoffs were something. He had the one extra point, and missed the second, but we just appreciate him being able to do that. I thought he did a heck of a job," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.