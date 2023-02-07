Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes bold statement about Philly cheesesteaks

Smith-Schuster had a solid year with the Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have given the Philadelphia Eagles some bulletin board material to get even more motivated for Super Bowl LVII.

Smith-Schuster talked to reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and gave his opinion on Philly cheesesteaks.

"Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly, to be honest," he said.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023 in Phoenix.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023 in Phoenix. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When asked where the best ones are, he responded "definitely not Philly."

Smith-Schuster obviously has to support the city he is representing at Super Bowl LVII. He gave his top five barbeque spots in Kansas City during the night as well, according to FOX4 KC.

The wide receiver joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal after he tested the free-agent market. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for five seasons, and in 63 games, he had 323 catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9, speaks to the media during the NFL Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9, speaks to the media during the NFL Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Chiefs this season, the one-time Pro Bowler had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times. It was the most receiving yards he has had since his breakout year in 2018.

Smith-Schuster’s status for the Super Bowl is unclear. He suffered a knee injury in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return for the first half.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs, warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs, warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs on Monday placed Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve and activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Injury woes are going to be a key storyline for Kansas City moving forward.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.