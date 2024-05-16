Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy's vehicle stolen from his Kansas City apartment complex garage

A wild week for the Kansas City Chiefs has gotten a bit wilder.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy had his car stolen from his apartment complex in Kansas City.

Worthy contacted Kansas City police at 11:48 p.m. on May 13, saying that his vehicle had been stolen from the garage of the complex.

Police said to Fox News Digital that the vehicle was "parked, secured, and intact" before being taken from the garage. Worthy had discovered the vehicle was missing just before 7 that morning.

Pro Football Talk said the vehicle was stolen by criminals who "knew exactly what they were doing."

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chiefs took Worthy with the 28th overall pick, trading up from 32 in order to do so.

The Chiefs took Worthy with the 28th overall pick, trading up from 32 in order to do so.

Despite the Chiefs getting hot at the right time and winning the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, the team struggled to find many threats in the passing game, as they did not have anyone go for more than 1,000 receiving yards ( Travis Kelce had 984 while missing two games).

Upcoming sophomore Rashee Rice burst onto the scene later in the season, but outside of that, trust was scarce in the pass-catching department.

Well, the Chiefs now have the fastest guy in the NFL on their team after drafting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy ran a 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest ever recorded.

Turns out, though, that Worthy may have to play a bigger role than expected, as there is speculation Rice will be suspended in connection to a hit-and-run earlier this year.

In his third and final season at Texas, Worthy posted career highs with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards. In his college career, he had 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Worthy was named to the Big 12 first team last season, his second such nod. He also made the first team in 2021 and the second team in 2022.

His Longhorns won the Big 12, which earned them a trip to the College Football Playoff, but they lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies eventually lost to Michigan, where Worthy initially committed.