Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers MCL sprain on scary play, expected to miss few weeks

The Chiefs running back situation has gotten hairier

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
It went from bad to worse for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. It is expected that the former LSU star will miss a few weeks due to the injury.

Darrel Williams #31 and Tyreek Hill #10 help Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs off the field after he was injured during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darrel Williams #31 and Tyreek Hill #10 help Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs off the field after he was injured during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Edwards-Helaire was injured when he was tackled awkwardly at the start of the second half, and he needed help from Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams to walk off the field.

In five games played, Edwards-Helaire piled up 304 yards on 65 attempts with no touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 61 yards and two scores through the air.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs take a knee prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills  at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs take a knee prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills  at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In Edwards-Helaire’s absence, Williams is expected to lead the Chiefs’ backfield. He had 27 yards on five carries in Sunday’s loss. Kansas City will also turn to running back Jerick McKinnon to contribute on offense.

Hill also suffered a knee injury against the Bills, but he’s expected to play against Washington next week.

