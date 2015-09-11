Chiefs' Dontari Poe probable for season opener at Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe was listed as probable for the Chiefs' opener Sunday in Houston, less than two months after undergoing surgery on a disc in his back.

Poe hurt his back in June and received two rounds of epidurals that did little to alleviate the pain. He had surgery on July 15 and missed all of training camp and the preseason.

He returned to a light workout on Sunday, and had his first full-pad practice Wednesday.

There were no major surprises on the final injury report Friday. The only players listed as questionable were right tackle Eric Fisher, who's expected to play after practicing all week, and right guard Jeff Allen, who has been dealing with a knee injury.

