Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs' Deandre Baker suffers gruesome non-contact injury vs. Chargers

Baker had 5 tackles in game, which was 3rd on team prior to his departure

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. 

Baker was covering Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton when he fell down to the ground and grabbed his leg after suffering the injury.

The cart came out for Baker rather quickly, which further proved that the injury was significant.

Baker was placed into an ambulance, which was driven onto the field.

Baker had five total tackles in the game, which was third on the team prior to his departure.

A 2019 first-round pick out of Georgia by the New York Giants, Baker spent only one season with the team before he was released in September after he was involved and arrested for armed robbery at a house party in Florida back in May.

Kansas City signed Baker in mid-November, and the charges against him were eventually dropped. The Chiefs added Baker for depth in the secondary for their playoff run, but his absence could be a serious blow to the secondary in the playoffs.

Baker only appeared in last week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova