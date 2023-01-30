Chiefs' Chris Jones sends stern message to NFL: 'Don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium'

The Cincinnati Bengals poked Kansas City Chiefs players in the days leading up to the AFC Championship when they dubbed Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" because of Joe Burrow’s past performances there.

Chiefs players fired back at the shots that the Bengals players were levying, and defensive tackle Chris Jones was one of the players who mocked the Bengals for the moniker.

He got the last laugh Sunday.

Jones had a monster performance. He had four total tackles, including three tackles for a loss, two sacks and five QB hits. He made some game-changing plays on Burrow, who took a while to get comfortable in the pocket.

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jones looked into the camera and cut a promo similar to that of a professional wrestler.

"Let me tell y’all something. Don’t ever, ever, ever, and I’m gonna look in the camera while I say this, disrespect Arrowhead," Jones said. "I don’t care how many times you’ve beat us – don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium at G.E.H.A. Field."

Jones added that he prepared for the moment he had all offseason long.

"There was a lot of talking going on. I’m not really much of a talker. It’s a full circle 360, man. These are the moments I prepare for in the offseason," Jones said. "I dedicated my offseason to this moment last year when I missed two sacks to win the game and I put it on myself. This game, we’re gonna win up front. And that’s what we did. We got a resilient group in our room."

Now, Jones will have a shot at a second Super Bowl title next month against the Philadelphia Eagles.