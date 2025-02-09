Chiefs' Chris Jones dabs eyes as emotions take over during Super Bowl LIX national anthem

The Super Bowl brings the emotions out of everyone.

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones dabbed his eyes with a tissue as five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste sang the national anthem before the Super Bowl.

This is not the first time Jones has cried during the national anthem. He did so in last year’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers and throughout the playoffs in the Chiefs' run to the big game this season.

The last time these teams met up in the Super Bowl, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let the tears flow during the national anthem, but this time around he did not.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII, a win that began their quest for becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

After beating the 49ers last year, the Chiefs are now on the precipice of history.

A lot of the Chiefs stars from that first Super Bowl against the Eagles are still playing big roles on this current team.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jones, Harrison Butker are among key contributors from that game are still playing a major role this season.

For the Eagles, the biggest difference is the addition of star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has been the catalyst for the Eagles offensive success and is in the midst of one of the most dominant running back seasons in NFL history.

Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the regular season and continued his strong play in the playoffs.

Over three playoff games, Barkley ran for 442 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Eagles to the big game.

Jones will have to regain his emotions quickly to try and slow down Barkley and the potent Eagles offense and help lead the Chiefs to history.

FOX's Super Bowl coverage began at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage can be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

