Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' BJ Thompson 'awake and responsive' after seizure, cardiac arrest: agent

The medical scare occurred Thursday morning during a team meeting

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

BJ Thompson is making improvements after a huge medical scare on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end suffered a seizure went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports. 

His agent, Chris Turnage, told NFL Network that he is "awake and responsive."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs' BJ Thompson walks off the field

BJ Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug. 19, 2023. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Late Thursday night, Turnage had said Thompson was in stable condition and remained unconscious, so he certainly seems to be moving in the right direction.

Thompson was immediately attended to by medical staff on site and reportedly taken away in an ambulance. 

According to ESPN, the Chiefs canceled Thursday’s practice session and rescheduled it for the following day. 

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to address the situation during Friday’s media availability. 

BJ Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson looks on during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan 7. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

JETS' DRAFT BUST SAYS NEW YORK WAS THE 'LAST PLACE I SHOULD'VE GONE,' SAYS TEAM HAD 'NO PLAN'

During a Kansas City charity softball game later that day, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo briefly spoke about Thompson’s condition. 

"Let me say this before I say anything. I’m thinking about BJ right now," Spagnuolo said, via FOX 4 Kansas City. "It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job."

Thompson is entering his second season with the Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He appeared in one game during his rookie season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, where he registered two tackles. 

BJ Thompson rushes the edge

BJ Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the edge during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 7. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friday will mark the Chiefs' final offseason training activity before the team returns next week for mandatory minicamp. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.