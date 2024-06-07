Chiefs' BJ Thompson 'awake and responsive' after seizure, cardiac arrest: agent

BJ Thompson is making improvements after a huge medical scare on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end suffered a seizure went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

His agent, Chris Turnage, told NFL Network that he is "awake and responsive."

Late Thursday night, Turnage had said Thompson was in stable condition and remained unconscious, so he certainly seems to be moving in the right direction.

Thompson was immediately attended to by medical staff on site and reportedly taken away in an ambulance.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs canceled Thursday’s practice session and rescheduled it for the following day.

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to address the situation during Friday’s media availability.

During a Kansas City charity softball game later that day, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo briefly spoke about Thompson’s condition.

"Let me say this before I say anything. I’m thinking about BJ right now," Spagnuolo said, via FOX 4 Kansas City. "It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job."

Thompson is entering his second season with the Chiefs after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He appeared in one game during his rookie season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, where he registered two tackles.

Friday will mark the Chiefs' final offseason training activity before the team returns next week for mandatory minicamp.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.