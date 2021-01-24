Patrick Mahomes sets up epic Super Bowl LV showdown with Tom Brady; Chiefs win AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday, 38-24.

The Chiefs’ victory will set up an epic showdown with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and a rematch of their Week 12 game. Kansas City will be looking to win its second consecutive Super Bowl and doing something only Brady and the New England Patriots have done since 2003.

Mahomes was his usual self even as he was forced to be in the concussion protocol throughout the week heading into the AFC Championship. He finished 29-for-38 with three touchdown passes. Two of his three touchdowns went to tight end Travis Kelce. The other was to Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs got out to a sluggish start though. The Bills put up nine points in the first quarter and it appeared that Josh Allen was going to make things tough on the defending Super Bowl champions. However, Kansas City used a 21-point second quarter to derail the Bills’ momentum.

Two Bills punts in the second quarter led to Chiefs touchdowns on the other end.

The quickness of the Chiefs’ wide receivers was also on full display and Tyreek Hill was the one who showcased most of it. Hill had nine catches for 172 yards, including a 71-yard catch-and-run. Hardman, who is arguably the second-fastest player on the Chiefs team, put together a 50-yard run in the game.

Kansas City intercepted Allen once and sacked him four times.

The young Bills quarterback finished 28-for-48 with 287 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 88 rushing yards. His touchdown passes went to Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie.

Cole Beasley led the Bills with seven catches for 88 yards.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers will now have a rematch of their Week 12 game. Kansas City won that one 27-24. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Super Bowl LV is set for Feb. 7.