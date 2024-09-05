Chiefs begin quest for 3 straight Super Bowl titles starts with game vs Ravens

Let the show begin.

The Kansas City Chiefs open up the NFL season for the second straight year and are hoping it goes better than the way 2023 started as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in a rematch of the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are on a quest to do something no NFL team in the Super Bowl era has ever done – win three consecutive championships. The last team to repeat Super Bowl titles was the 2003-04 New England Patriots. As that Patriots team tried to get a three-peat, they made it all the way to the divisional round before being eliminated.

It has been a tumultuous offseason for the Chiefs, which started during the Super Bowl parade when players were the witness to a mass shooting that left one dead and several wounded. A handful of players were then arrested on separate charges for separate allegations, including second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The spotlight was brighter on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce over the course of the offseason as well.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, ruffled feathers when she appeared to like a statement in support of former President Donald Trump’s Republican platform for 2024. It sparked a firestorm on social media and led to Trump thanking her in a post on Truth Social.

Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift was also in the spotlight. Kelce was with her during the "Eras Tour" and even appeared on stage with her. He was also wrapped up in a PR scandal over a fake document that was produced stating the date of their apparent breakup. Kelce’s reps denied a split was coming and that they called lawyers to get involved in the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are picking up the pieces after a stunning defeat last season.

Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP once again after he recorded 3,678 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, 821 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He was one of the most prolific players in 2023 but ran into Mahomes and the Chiefs at the end.

Baltimore reloaded with Josh Jones on the offensive line, Derrick Henry in the backfield and Eddie Jackson in the secondary. Their offseason was a bit quieter than the Chiefs’, but the message remained the same – kick butt and take names.

The Ravens were fourth in points scored, sixth in yards gained, first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.

Baltimore has a tougher challenge to win the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals have Joe Burrow back under center, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping Russell Wilson can tap into the quarterback he was three years ago and the Cleveland Browns are as ready as ever to make a run.

It is going to take a real valiant effort to even get back to the playoffs again.

The road for the Chiefs is not exactly a cakewalk either. The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach and are ready to get to the postseason with Justin Herbert, the Denver Broncos are sure they have their quarterback in Bo Nix and the Las Vegas Raiders will try to make it work with Gardner Minshew II leading the offense.

The Chiefs and Ravens will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.