Chiefs' Andy Reid impresses with perfect ceremonial first pitch at Royals' Opening Day

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ceremonial pitches can go one of two ways. Luckily for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he’ll have something to brag about when he returns to the Chiefs’ facility.

The veteran coach had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday for the Royals' home opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Walking towards the mound with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand, Reid stepped in front of the mound and threw a perfect strike to Royals legend George Brett.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who owns a 1% stake in the MLB team, took to X to ask how his coach had fared, but thankfully, Reid had thrown a pitch worth a highlight reel.

Despite losing 4-1 to the Twins, the Royals are hoping that some of Reid’s dynasty luck will rub off on their season.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE REVEALS OFFSEASON WEIGHT GAIN IN DRINKING DEBATE WITH BROTHER JASON KELCE

The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls with a win over the San Francisco 49ers last month. It marked their third Super Bowl in just five seasons and fourth in franchise history. But even with such success under his tenure, Reid isn’t ready to call it a dynasty.

"It’s up to you guys to do the dynasty thing," Reid told reporters with a smile during the NFL owners meetings this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m back to training camp and the meat and potatoes of the thing, and so that’s where I go. Just make sure the guys come back in shape and we’re ready to roll. That’s the part that we’ll control there, and make sure the guys build a nice foundation up at training camp."

"Every year in the NFL is a new year," he continued. "Every team is a different team, and the guys know how I go with that – don’t get caught up in too much of the fluff. Put another Tommy Bahama shirt on, and let’s go."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



