Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Andy Reid impresses with perfect ceremonial first pitch at Royals' Opening Day

Reid walked to the mound with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ceremonial pitches can go one of two ways. Luckily for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he’ll have something to brag about when he returns to the Chiefs’ facility. 

The veteran coach had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday for the Royals' home opener against the Minnesota Twins. 

Andy Reid throws frist pitch

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid throws out the ceremonial first pitch as former Kansas City Royal and Hall-of-Famer George Brett catches, prior to the opening day game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royalsat Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Walking towards the mound with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand, Reid stepped in front of the mound and threw a perfect strike to Royals legend George Brett. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who owns a 1% stake in the MLB team, took to X to ask how his coach had fared, but thankfully, Reid had thrown a pitch worth a highlight reel. 

Despite losing 4-1 to the Twins, the Royals are hoping that some of Reid’s dynasty luck will rub off on their season. 

Andy Reid throws a pitch

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid throws out the first pitch before an MLB Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals on March 28, 2024, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE REVEALS OFFSEASON WEIGHT GAIN IN DRINKING DEBATE WITH BROTHER JASON KELCE

The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls with a win over the San Francisco 49ers last month. It marked their third Super Bowl in just five seasons and fourth in franchise history. But even with such success under his tenure, Reid isn’t ready to call it a dynasty. 

"It’s up to you guys to do the dynasty thing," Reid told reporters with a smile during the NFL owners meetings this week. 

Andy Reid poses with the Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid poses with Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, Chiefs President Mark Donovan, former Kansas City Royal and Hall-of-Famer George Brett  and Royals mascot Sluggerrr after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the opening day game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royalsat Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I’m back to training camp and the meat and potatoes of the thing, and so that’s where I go. Just make sure the guys come back in shape and we’re ready to roll. That’s the part that we’ll control there, and make sure the guys build a nice foundation up at training camp."

"Every year in the NFL is a new year," he continued. "Every team is a different team, and the guys know how I go with that – don’t get caught up in too much of the fluff. Put another Tommy Bahama shirt on, and let’s go." 

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

