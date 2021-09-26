Chiefs' Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance after game: report

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid reportedly left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance after feeling ill and missing his postgame press conference Sunday.

According to the NFL Network, Reid left the stadium in an ambulance, and players were unaware the longtime NFL coach wasn’t feeling well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear what as wrong with Reid.

Reid has been the Chiefs’ head coach since the 2013 season. He took over after a long career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped guide the Eagles to the 2004 Super Bowl but they lost to the New England Patriots. Reid finally won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

ELI MANNING RECREATES DAVID TYREE SUPER BOWL MOMENT DURING GIANTS CEREMONY

The Chiefs lost last year's Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu led prayers for Reid after word spread that the coach left the stadium in an ambulance.

The Chiefs suffered their second consecutive close loss of the season, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-24. Justin Herbert torched the Chiefs defense with four touchdown passes and 281 passing yards. Wide receiver Mike Williams had two of the scores.

Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes but threw two interceptions in the loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City fell to 1-2 on the season, and Los Angeles improved to 2-1.