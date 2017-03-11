Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead at Indian Open

By | Associated Press

NEW DELHI – Defending champion S.S.P. Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem shared the lead at 6 under in the Indian Open but will have to return on Sunday to finish their third rounds.

Five-time Asian Tour winner Chawrasia and England's Pepperell had completed 11 holes when play was suspended Saturday due to darkness. More than four hours of play had already been lost due to threat of lightning on the first two days.

Spaniard Pigem can take an early lead when he resumes on the No. 12 green.

Gavin Green of Malaysia was a shot behind at 5 under after completing 17 holes in his third round.