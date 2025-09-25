Charlie Kirk's former chief of staff fires back at Mets announcer over remarks about player attending memorial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mikey McCoy, Charlie Kirk’s former chief of staff, slammed New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen over critical remarks the broadcaster made about Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw attending the conservative influencer’s memorial service.

McCoy on Thursday posted a video of Kirk walking onto Wrigley Field back in August. He wrote that it was a dream come true for Kirk, who was a big fan of the Cubbies. But as Cohen called Shaw’s absence from Chicago’s lineup "weird," he brought upon a ton of backlash.

"A little over a month ago Charlie’s dream came true… he got the opportunity to walk on Wrigley Field and after - see his friend Matt Shaw hit a home run.," McCoy wrote on X.

"A month later, Charlie is gone and Matt Shaw is receiving backlash for attending his friend’s memorial. Shame on Gary Cohen…"

Cohen made his remarks during Tuesday night’s game between the Mets and Cubs.

"I don't want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency, really strikes me as weird," Cohen said during the SNY broadcast.

Fellow Mets broadcaster Todd Zeile called Shaw's absence "unprecedented."

"It's unusual, I think it's unprecedented at least from my experience as a player, and I think it made it a little more unusual that it was not revealed until after it came to issue because he was thought to be in the dugout and maybe available, and was not, and that's how it was revealed," Zeile said.

Shaw explained Tuesday why he made it a point to attend the memorial despite his team’s schedule.

"My connection with Charlie was through our [Christian] faith," Shaw said before the Cubs opened a new series with the New York Mets on Tuesday, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "And that’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for.

"I know without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, that I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships.

"That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened."

Shaw appeared to take the criticism in stride on Wednesday night. He was 3-for-4 with a home run as the Cubs routed the Mets, 10-3.