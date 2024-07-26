Charles Barkley says he has 'spoken to all 3 networks' during TNT's dispute with NBA over media rights bid

The NBA rejected a bid from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to exercise its right to match an offer from Amazon for a part of the league's 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal Wednesday.

Less than 48 hours after the announcement, WBD, TNT's parent company, filed a lawsuit under seal in New York County Supreme Court.

Charles Barkley, the Hall of Famer and longtime co-host of TNT's popular "Inside the NBA," reacted to the company's failed attempt to renew media rights.

"Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance," he wrote in a statement. In June, Barkley revealed his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season. On Friday, he hinted he was open to other opportunities.

"I have spoken to all three networks. … I have spoke to three networks," Barkley said Friday during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show."

When Patrick asked whether Barkley would follow through with his retirement plans since he was fielding calls from other media companies, the NBA legend said he was "going to listen" to what the networks had to say.

"First of all, I'd be stupid not to take their call, but the beauty of this situation … I don't have to make any decision for a year, Dan," Barkley said. "But I told all three networks, ‘Hey I’m honored. I'm flattered that ya’ll want to talk to me, but let's see what happens in a year."

In May, the Sports Business Journal reported that Barkley has a clause in his contract that allows him to go elsewhere once the network's NBA deal runs out.

Barkley confirmed the terms of his lucrative contract with TNT and revealed the deal is structured in a way that allows him to become a free agent once the 2024-25 NBA season ends.

"My deal is ten years, $210 million. Next year will be year three," Barkley told Patrick. "Turner has to come to me today or next week and say, ‘Hey, we screwed up. Will you take a payout?’ So, they are going to have to guarantee the whole ten years, $210 (million), or they are going to have to ask me to take a pay cut, which, under no circumstances am I taking a pay cut. Zero chances of me taking a pay cut."

He added that while he anticipates being a highly sought media personality next year, he also reaffirmed his intention to bring his broadcasting career to a close.

"But I don't see them (TNT) guaranteeing it to be honest because they don't really have anything. So, I think I'm going to be a free agent next summer. Right now, my intention is to retire."

The terms of the new media rights agreements maintain broadcasting rights for Disney’s ABC and ESPN platforms, while also marking the return of NBA games to NBC and the introduction of games to the company's Peacock streaming service. Amazon Prime Video also picks up a package of games slated to begin after the 2024-25 season.

However, the lawsuit from WBD signals that the battle for the NBA's broadcasting rights could ultimately play out in a courtroom. WBD released a statement explaining its decision to file the suit.

"Given the NBA’s unjustified rejection of our matching of a third-party offer, we have taken legal action to enforce our rights," WBD said in a statement. "We strongly believe this is not just our contractual right, but also in the best interest of fans who want to keep watching our industry-leading NBA content with the choice and flexibility we offer them through our widely distributed WBD video-first distribution platforms – including TNT and Max."