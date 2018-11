The San Diego Chargers released veteran tight end Randy McMichael on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old McMichael spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, catching 59 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns. He had just nine receptions last season.

Selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft, the Georgia product has posted career totals of 426 receptions, 4,539 yards and 24 touchdowns in 164 games with the Dolphins, Rams and Chargers.