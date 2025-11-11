Chargers' Ladd McConkey wants MVP conversation for Justin Herbert: 'Don’t know what else he needs to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we're 10 weeks through the 2025 NFL season, the playoff picture is getting more clear, while frontrunners for individual player awards are coming into a clearer view.

Of course, the award most talked about is the league's MVP, and it's been a fun debate across the league.

There's Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones shining for the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts, Drake Maye looking like a cool veteran with a New England Patriots team with the same record, and Matthew Stafford looks back in his prime with the Los Angeles Rams.

But there is one name that hasn't been getting the same recognition despite putting up similar numbers, while his team is showing they are a true playoff contender: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Charger star receiver Ladd McConkey may be a bit biased, but he agrees his quarterback should be right in the conversation alongside the other league leaders.

"I’m telling you, he’s a stud," McConkey told Fox News Digital while discussing his partnership with Dr Pepper ahead of "The Pepper Portal" heading to his old stomping grounds at the University of Georgia this weekend. "I don’t know what else he needs to do. He’s out there balling.

"I mean, he’ll never say it. That’s not the type of guy he is. He’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, why aren’t I getting this, getting that.’ If we’re winning football games, I think that guy is going to be happy. He just needs to keep playing how he’s playing, and it’s all going to work out just OK for him."

The Chargers, under second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, have seen Herbert lead them to a 7-3 record, which includes a current three-game win streak after a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While there’s been huge contributions to this start for Los Angeles in all three phases, Herbert has been balling, just like McConkey says. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (2,610), only behind Jones with the Colts (2,659), and is tied for third with 19 passing touchdowns alongside Maye.

But a piece of Herbert’s game that has been more unlocked this season has been his rushing ability. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (324), which has kept many defenses honest because he isn’t afraid to tuck and run for huge gains at times.

What is hurting Herbert, though, is his eight interceptions on the season. He obviously wants to curb that number. However, he has been performing at an elite level, while injuries have hurt this team at key positions like left and right tackle, with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt out for the remainder of the season.

For McConkey, his connection with Herbert developed rapidly when he came in as a rookie last season. Through 16 games, McConkey tallied 82 receptions for 1,149 yards with seven touchdowns.

This season, McConkey has totaled 631 yards on 51 catches with four touchdowns, including one against the Steelers during the 25-10 victory on "Sunday Night Football."

"It’s great. Justin’s a great dude," McConkey said when asked how their relationship has developed so quickly. "Being able to come in year two and us being able to just feed off each other on the field, knowing what he wants to expect and how he wants me to run this route, what spot he wants me out. Speed it out, slow it down, or whatever. I feel like we’re getting better by the week and keep it rolling."

There's still seven games remaining for Herbert and the rest of the MVP hopefuls in the NFL. Perhaps Herbert's name will come up more as the regular season comes to a close.

But, as McConkey mentioned, that's not his ultimate goal. The Chargers have their eyes set on the playoffs for another season, where they hope to make a deeper run than last season when they lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.

While McConkey certainly has faith the Chargers will find their way into January football, he’s also always tuned in to his Georgia Bulldogs.

McConkey won’t be able to be at Sanford Stadium this weekend to see No. 5 Georgia face No. 10 Texas in a crucial SEC matchup, but he will be watching ahead of his own game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It’s sick," McConkey said of "The Pepper Portal." "Just seeing what Dr Pepper can do with the college football fan base, just bringing everybody together. I know how it was at Georgia – those fans are always ready. Just having that and the Pepper Portal, being able to have some back-and-forth with Texas and them just being in the SEC year two now. We gotta show them what some real SEC, Dawg Nation is about."