Chargers draft pick Justin Herbert knew he was destined to play pro football

Los Angeles Chargers draft pick Justin Herbert had a goal when he was younger to be a professional football player, and through his hard work and dedication, it came true.

Herbert’s plan as a 9-year-old was revealed in a tweet Wednesday. The Chargers posted two lists Herbert made when he was younger. He wanted to play football, he wanted to live in Los Angeles and his favorite team was the Chargers.

“nine year old justin herbert had it all planned out,” the Chargers tweeted.

Los Angeles selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft last week.

Herbert starred at Oregon and may have gone No. 1 or 2 last year if he had come to the draft early. However, Herbert stayed one more season and was drafted in the top 10.

In his senior season, Herbert threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He finished his career with 10,541 passing yards and 95 touchdown passes.

Herbert became the first Oregon quarterback since 1983 to start for the Ducks as a true freshman. In seven starts, he finished third in the Pac-12 with a 148.7 passer rating, and he accounted for 21 total touchdowns (19 passing, 2 rushing). Herbert also completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards.

He’s now set to compete for the starting job against Tyrod Taylor.