Chargers fend off surging Bengals for huge road victory

Chargers' win will be big in determining AFC playoffs standing down the road

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Chargers held off a surging Cincinnati Bengals to pick up the win and get back on track as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs over the next few weeks.

The Chargers started off scorching hot in their 41-22 victory.

Bengals' Germaine Pratt reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Bengals' Germaine Pratt reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Justin Herbert had three touchdown passes to put Los Angeles up 24-0 with 10:12 remaining in the first half. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fought back, leading Cincinnati to two touchdowns before halftime.

Cincinnati would make it interesting in the third quarter with a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown and an Evan McPherson field goal to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 24-22.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The momentum would be taken out of the Bengals’ sails when Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown. After a Bengals punt, Austin Ekeler would finish off the next Chargers drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Later, Dustin Hopkins would cap off the win with a 43-yard field goal.

Los Angeles moved to 7-5 with the victory and the Bengals fell to 7-5. The Chargers would have the tie-breaker over Cincinnati when it comes to playoff standing later in the year.

Herbert finished with 317 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He was 26-for-35 with an interception. Burrow was 24-for-40 with 300 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. The two quarterbacks were a part of the 2020 draft class.

Bengals' Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Bengals' Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Ekeler finished with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams led Los Angeles with five catches for 110 yards. Keenan Allen had two touchdowns and Jalen Guyton had a touchdown catch as well.

Mixon finished with 54 yards on 19 carries. Tee Higgins had nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

