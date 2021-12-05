Chargers fend off surging Bengals for huge road victory

The Los Angeles Chargers held off a surging Cincinnati Bengals to pick up the win and get back on track as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs over the next few weeks.

The Chargers started off scorching hot in their 41-22 victory.

Justin Herbert had three touchdown passes to put Los Angeles up 24-0 with 10:12 remaining in the first half. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fought back, leading Cincinnati to two touchdowns before halftime.

Cincinnati would make it interesting in the third quarter with a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown and an Evan McPherson field goal to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 24-22.

The momentum would be taken out of the Bengals’ sails when Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown. After a Bengals punt, Austin Ekeler would finish off the next Chargers drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Later, Dustin Hopkins would cap off the win with a 43-yard field goal.

Los Angeles moved to 7-5 with the victory and the Bengals fell to 7-5. The Chargers would have the tie-breaker over Cincinnati when it comes to playoff standing later in the year.

Herbert finished with 317 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He was 26-for-35 with an interception. Burrow was 24-for-40 with 300 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. The two quarterbacks were a part of the 2020 draft class.

Ekeler finished with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams led Los Angeles with five catches for 110 yards. Keenan Allen had two touchdowns and Jalen Guyton had a touchdown catch as well.

Mixon finished with 54 yards on 19 carries. Tee Higgins had nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.