Chargers’ Austin Ekeler felt ‘disrespected’ after failed contract talks: ‘Kinda got punched in the face'

Ekeler said returning to Los Angeles, testing out free agency would be ‘worst-case scenario’

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler could remain with the team next season after getting permission to seek a trade last month, but remaining there would not be a dream scenario for the veteran running back.

During an interview with SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, Ekeler opened up about the failed contract negotiations with the Chargers, which ultimately led to his decision to seek a trade, adding that he was looking for commitment toward a "long-term plan."

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"I kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to talk about extensions anymore,’" Ekeler said.

"This is the organization that I’ve continued to rise and hit new heights in and continue to add more value … so, that’s how it felt, right? It felt like, ‘Wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt disrespected by my own organization.’"

Ekeler led the league last season with 18 scrimmage touchdowns and has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons. But as both sides sat down to talk about his future with the team, Ekeler suggested the conversations were one-sided.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"It sucks. I want to be a Charger. I want to be a Charger. I want to be there, and it sucks because it's like, 'OK, let's get something done,'" he said.

"Yes, I do have one more year on my contract, absolutely, but for them to want to allow me to go and be a free agent next year after playing, maybe we'll get something done throughout the year. Who knows how it's going to play out? But that's how I'm feeling right now. We don't have insight into how they're thinking because they're just like, 'Nah, we don't want to talk anymore.'"

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs after his catch during a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs after his catch during a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Ekeler is entering the final year of his four-year, $24.5 million contract. He’s prepared to test the waters to get the deal he wants, but that could mean Ekeler remains in Los Angeles – something he said would be "worst-case scenario."

"Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it – I'll come back, and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.