Chargers acquire Khalil Mack from Bears in latest blockbuster trade: report

Star defensive end Khalil Mack is headed to Los Angeles.

The Chicago Bears are sending Mack to the Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, the NFL Network reported on Thursday night.

The deal will officially be confirmed once the Chargers and Mack agree to a restructured contract and once he passes his physical.

The Chargers made the splash move days after their AFC West rival Denver Broncos acquired franchise quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Mack, 31, has three years left on a six-year, $141 million extension he signed with the Bears in 2018 after he was traded to the franchise from the then-Oakland Raiders. Mack missed 10 games last season due to an injury, but he still racked up six sacks. In three seasons with the Bears, Mack piled up 30 sacks.

Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the entire league when he lines up alongside fellow defensive star Joey Bosa.

The Chargers still have quarterback Justin Herbert on a rookie contract for at least one more season, so they are doing whatever it takes to beef up the rest of their roster before they pay their franchise signal-caller.

Los Angeles also re-signed wideout Mike Wiliams to a reported three-year, $60 million extension before free agency kicks off.