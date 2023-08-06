Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Champion boxer known as 'Butterbean' reveals he's down more than 200 pounds

Eric Esch said he weighed 515 pounds over a year ago

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eric Esch, the former champion boxer known as "Butterbean," revealed in an Instagram video last week that he is down more 200 pounds over the last few years.

Esch said in the video he weighed more than 500 pounds at one point and dropped the weight with the help of DDP Yoga – the program designed by pro wrestling superstar Diamond Dallas Page.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Butterbean vs Patrick Graham

Eric "Butterbean" Esch in action against Patrick Graham during fight at Thomas &Mack Center. (V.J. Lovero/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"Look, I’ve never done a public weigh-in, first time. I was 515 about a year-and-a-half ago, two years ago, so let’s see what I weigh now," he said in the clip. "I’ve been working out with DDP-Y. Mr. Diamond Dallas Page has helped me and my buddy Joshua. So, let’s see what I weigh."

The scale said Esch weighed 303.8 pounds.

"Not too bad."

JAKE PAUL DEFEATS NATE DIAZ BY UNANIMOUS DECISION IN WILDLY ENTERTAINING BOUT

Butterbean celebrates

Butterbean Esch celebrates winning his fight with a knockdown in the first round. (John Walton/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Esch was known as "Butterbean" in the early days of his career as he ate chicken and butterbeans to stay around the 400-pound mark to compete as a Toughman. He was a five-time World Toughman Heavyweight Champion with 56 wins on the circuit.

The 57-year-old was a one-time International Boxing Association World Super Heavyweight Champion and World Athletic Association World Heavyweight Champion. He was 77-10-4 as a boxer with 58 knockouts. He was also known at one point as the "King of the 4 Rounders."

He also appeared in a few mixed martial arts and professional wrestling promotions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butterbean in 2013

Boxer Eric "Butterbean" Esch poses on June 25, 2013, in Newcastle, Australia. (Peter Lorimer/Newspix/Getty Images)

He made one WWE appearance – in 1994. He fought Bart Gunn in a real boxing match at WrestleMania XV and knocked him out in 34 seconds.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.