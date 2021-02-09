Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend breaks her silence on terrifying attacks

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who was arrested in late January after allegedly getting into a "physical fight" with his girlfriend, was released on a $400,000 bond after his arrest, and last week pleaded not guilty in the case.

His ex-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, spoke on the terrifying events that occurred in an exclusive interview that will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

"I had touched my face, and I looked down and there was blood on my hands," Taylor recalled. "And I remember getting up and running to the bathroom.

"Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie, and was like, ‘Wow, you're still alive.’"

Taylor was bloodied, lost consciousness and suffered a dislocated arm in the attack, according to the police report.

"I'm grateful he didn't grab me in that moment," Taylor added. "I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back into the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad -- I told him that Chad was trying to kill me.

"Chad's dad called him while he was eating, and while I was in the bathroom. And he answered, and he didn't have any worry at all. Chad was like, 'I'm just eating dinner? What's going on?' And that terrified me."

Wheeler, who began his NFL career in 2017 after starring at USC, got into the altercation in Kent, Wash., the Seattle Times reported.

In the police report, officers said they responded to a call that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and called police, saying she feared she might be "killed" by Wheeler.

Police stated that when they arrived at the scene, they heard screaming coming from the bathroom, where they found Wheeler standing next to his girlfriend, the Times reported.

Wheeler, who was undrafted in 2017, signed with the New York Giants as a free agent following the draft. In 2019, he was cut and later signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in five games in 2020.