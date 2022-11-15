CFP rankings: Top 5 remains the same, Oregon's loss shakes up 6-10 seeds

The top four remained unchanged in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season, all of which are teams still unbeaten.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot after their 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, and TCU held on to the No. 4 spot after taking down the then-18th ranked Texas Longhorns on the road, despite being 7-point underdogs on the sportsbooks.

Tennessee also stayed put at the No. 5 spot.

Oregon fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after their loss to then-No. 24 Washington at home. With that, LSU, USC, Alabama, and Clemson each moved up a spot from last week.

The Utah Utes moved up three spots to be the 10th-ranked team in the nation, following their 42-7 win over Stanford - they will face the 12th-ranked Ducks in Oregon on Saturday night.

Here's how the committee ranked 11-25:

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. N.C. State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)