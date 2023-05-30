Celtics' Robert Williams III was throwing up throughout decisive Game 7 due to stomach bug: report

The Boston Celtics were wiped out in Game 7 on their home court by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals Monday night, and while there were many reasons why, one of them came to light after the 103-84 blowout.

Celtics center Robert Williams III, a key player off the bench for Boston, was reportedly dealing with a stomach virus that kept making him vomit during the win-or-go-home matchup.

"Robert Williams was throwing up during the game," Stadium’s Shams Charania said during "Inside the Association." "He only played 14 minutes last night. He was coming in and coming out of the game.

"When he came out, he was throwing up. He was dealing with a stomach virus, a stomach bug that he played through. He was sick yesterday, he was sick going into today.

"That’s a guy the Celtics have depended on a lot over the course of the last couple years."

Williams is a rebounding machine off the bench and has been used in a starting role over the years, including all 61 games he played during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 9.6 rebounds per game last season, 8.3 per contest this year.

Despite playing just 14 minutes for the Celtics, Williams went 4 of 5 from the field for eight points with six rebounds and one assist.

But Williams’ health problems weren't the decisive factor for Boston not winning Game 7. The Celtics simply didn’t get the best from All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum went just 5-of-13 from the field for 14 points with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Tatum injured an ankle injury just 34 seconds into the game. He admitted after the game he was a shell of himself because he wasn't as explosive.

Brown, though, was even worse at 8-for-23 shooting for 19 points, while committing eight turnovers. He was having trouble dribbling with his left hand, which the Heat capitalized on.

The Heat got big contributions from their All-Star, Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points on 12-of-28 from the field.

Caleb Martin, used off the bench by head coach Erik Spoelstra throughout these playoffs, had a huge game too. He got the nod to start with Kevin Love out. Martin shot 11 of 16, including 4 of 6 from 3-point territory, for 26 points with 10 rebounds and three assists.

This was the same Eastern Conference finals matchup as last season's, but Boston ended up victorious after seven games last year. Miami wanted some revenge this season and got it done despite owning a 3-0 lead in this series and allowing the Celtics to charge all the way back to force a Game 7.

While the Heat will be focused on the NBA Finals against the West’s top-seeded Denver Nuggets, the Celtics will go back to the drawing board to see how they can get that elusive championship for the first time since 2008.