Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers season ending torn wrist ligament

The veteran forward is expected to undergo surgery later this week

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Boston Celtics will be without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as they continue to make their push to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Brown will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced on Monday. Brown is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Absent from the Celtics’ last three games because of a right ankle sprain, Brown re-injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum.

METS PUT JACOB DEGROM ON INJURED LIST WITH RIGHT SIDE TIGHTNESS

Without Brown in the line-up, the Celtics have a 1-2 record, which includes a loss to the Chicago Bulls last Friday night. Boston will square off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at TD Garden with four games to go in the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, the Celtics would participate in the play-in game.

Brown averaged a career-best 24.7 points to go along with six rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. The 24-year-old was also one of the team’s best defenders. Brown is in the first year of a four-year, $106 million contract extension with the Celtics.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova