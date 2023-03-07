Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics
Celtics forward Grant Williams' trash talk epically fails as he misses clutch free throws in Boston's loss

The Cavs pulled out the win in overtime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had a famous last words moment in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the fourth quarter, Williams had an opportunity to give Boston the lead and likely the win with less than 1 second remaining on the clock. Williams was fouled going up for a shot and ensured Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell he was going to make both shots.

He did not.

The game went into overtime and Cleveland would pull off the 118-114 victory.

Grant Williams, #12 of the Boston Celtics, shoots during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 6, 2023 in Cleveland.

Grant Williams, #12 of the Boston Celtics, shoots during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 6, 2023 in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"He gave us both, but I didn't box out Marcus Smart for the tip and that's what I'm thinking about," Mitchell said after the game. "Thank God he missed 'em and we got the win."

Mitchell played in 47 minutes and scored 40 points on 14-of-34 shooting. He had 11 rebounds and four assists. Evan Mobley scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in 41 minutes. Lamar Stevens came off the bench and added eight points and eight rebounds. Stevens was plus-18 during the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, #8, celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during overtime of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, #8, celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during overtime of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave a ton of credit to Stevens after the game. Stevens came into the game as Cleveland trailed by 14 points but made the most of his minutes.

"There is no way we win that game without Lamar," Bickerstaff said. "He changed the tone, the physicality, the effort."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, #45, shoots a 3-point basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, #36, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland. 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, #45, shoots a 3-point basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, #36, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The win moved Cleveland to 41-26 on the season and Boston fell to 45-21. The Celtics sat two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the race to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland sits in fourth place, 6.5 games behind Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

