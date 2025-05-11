Cavs' De'Andre Hunter shoves Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin in heated 1st-quarter incident during playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin were involved in an altercation early in their Game 4 playoff matchup on Sunday night.

The incident took place with 4:32 left in the first quarter as the Pacers broke out to a 12-point lead. The broadcast showed Indiana about to throw the ball in when Hunter was seen shoving Mathurin to the ground. Pacers star Myles Turner got involved to defend Mathurin.

While it seemed Hunter started the incident, replays showed that Mathurin struck Hunter in the midsection as Indiana was set to throw the ball in. Hunter walks up to Mathurin, points at him and pushes him to the floor.

Officials assessed a Flagrant II foul to Mathurin after a review. They doled out technical fouls to Hunter and Turner.

Hunter and Mathurin had some beef already during the series. Mathurin challenged Hunter at the rim during a dunk in Game 1. The two received double technical fouls as their competitive styles crossed the line of the referees’ liking in Game 3.

Indiana led the series 2-1 coming into Game 4.

The Pacers started off hot on Sunday night, ending the first quarter up 38-23. Indiana came out of the game shooting 53.8% from the field and 60% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers only shot 26.7% from the field in the first quarter and 37.5% from 3-point range.