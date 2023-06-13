Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes
Published

Cavinder twins take issue with recent story, describe 'journalism practice' as 'blatant sexist trope'

Hanna Cavinder released the statement on her Twitter account

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Hanna and Haley Cavinder helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in the women’s basketball tournament, which helped increase their already widely known profile on social media.

The twin sisters were the topic of a story in The Free Press with the tile "The NCAA Has a ‘Hot Girl’ Problem." The sub-headline on the piece read, "The Cavinder Twins, the emerging oligarchs of women’s college basketball, aren’t the best players. But they might be the best-looking."

The story touches on the appeal of the Cavinder twins and how they marketed themselves on social media and benefited in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era of college athletics.

Cavinder twins look at their phone

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

But hours after the story was published, Hanna Cavinder claimed she and her sister were misled.

"The interview for this article was obtained by a false pretense that it would be written about life after NIL, why we didn't take our fifth year, our passions, and business opportunities," the statement read. "We were specifically told via the publication the context would be to ‘see the Cavinders as a very important story not only in the context of women’s college sports but new media culture and business. They’re building a hugely successful brand, and they’re at the forefront of a new space, and we think that’s exciting and newsworthy.’

Cavinder twins in Miami

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on June 9, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We discussed with our team and met the media opportunity openly and after reviewing the intentions. Haley and I welcomed this man into our home. He followed us throughout the entire weekend asking us questions and understanding what goes on in our daily lives. After the weekend we had a sit down interview in our kitchen for over an hour and was only asked one question regarding our ‘physical looks.’

"The subsequent article not only demeaned our athletic achievements and business accomplishments it furthered the narrative that hard working, creative and driven women can only do well if they are deemed attractive. The piece disregards our work ethic and dedication towards NIL and business endeavors. He fails to acknowledge the young girls/woman that follow us and that we work so hard to inspire. 

"Instead he degrades us down to ‘hot girl(s)’. We agreed to do the interview and wanted to support a woman ran news outlet. We are both disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope. We only wish to inspire young woman to chase their dreams, work hard, dream big. Now we must also defend them against men that wish to sum their potential to physical appearance."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrate win

Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 20, 2023 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Sherwood Strauss, the author of the piece in question, didn’t respond to the criticism. Bari Weiss, the editor of The Free Press, called the story a "great piece."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.