Cavinder twins hinting WWE could be next adventure after forgoing last year at Miami

The twins signed an NIL deal with WWE

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
TikTok superstars Haley and Hanna Cavinder made the surprise announcement they will forego their fifth year of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami to pursue a "new chapter." 

That chapter might involve wrestling. 

During an appearance on "Today" Thursday, the Cavinder twins, who have 4.5 million TikTok followers, hinted at a possible future in WWE

Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) of the Miami Hurricanes celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) of the Miami Hurricanes celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"We love the WWE, their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns with us. They’re a great partner, and we’re excited about the future with them," Haley Cavinder said.

The Cavinders are moving quickly after their letter to the university went out on Haley Cavinder’s account.

"The love and support we received from the university and the city was special," she wrote.

Hanna Cavinder noted they have media deals waiting to be announced this week. 

But one of their NIL deals was with the WWE, so it could be the perfect next chapter for the twins. The world leader in wrestling has had a number of twins in tag team competition over the years. 

Miami Hurricanes guards Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) play against Indiana University during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Miami Hurricanes guards Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) play against Indiana University during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NIL, or name, image and likeness, has been a huge development in college sports since its inception, and athletes like the Cavinders have benefited tremendously from it. 

They believe they could provide the blueprint for a younger generation. 

"After playing all four years together and deciding not to take our fifth year, we just decided there’s more opportunities besides basketball," Haley Cavinder said. "Obviously, it’s such a difficult position to be in because we wanted to take our fifth year to play and continue, but I think it came down to just optimizing all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes during the 2023 NCAA Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24, 2023, in Greenville, S.C.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes during the 2023 NCAA Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24, 2023, in Greenville, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"I think we’ll be prime examples to show people what you can do after college with NIL experience," Hanna Cavinder added.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.