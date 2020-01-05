Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love lets frustrations boil over during game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Love’s frustrations with the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to have boiled over Saturday night during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As the first half was winding down, Love was calling for the ball while being guarded by Thunder point guard Chris Paul. Love never got the ball and decided to meet point guard Collin Sexton, who was attempting to dribble out the clock. Love got the ball near midcourt and fired a laser pass to Cedi Osman, who fired up a hasty shot as the shot clock was expiring and was fouled.

It was clear there was something wrong. Love explained his thinking talking to reporters after the game, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

“I think you’re talking about the play with Chris Paul on me. Yeah, I felt we were making a play call and at the end of the [first] half we were in the bonus and I had Chris Paul on me,” Love said. “Felt swing it to me and try to throw it in the post, see if they double-team me and get a shot out of that, but that’s not what we did. Yeah, I was frustrated.”

Love finished with 12 points and three rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting. But Love’s frustration with the team appeared to have come to a tipping point and cast a shadow over the team’s 121-106 loss.

According to multiple reports, Love got into a verbal altercation with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman over what the forward believed was an unfair $1,000 fine he received for his outburst on the bench in Thursday night’s loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Love screamed at Altman in front of Cavaliers players and personnel, according to The Athletic. A similar altercation reportedly took place last season which ended with Love telling Altman he has “plenty of money” to use on fines.

Love responded to the reports of the alleged altercation in an Instagram post, defending his love for his teammates.

"A lot of non truths being shared...but I’ve learned that we live in a world where people remember accusations and not rebuttals. Let them paint whatever picture they want. Fact is — I love my teammates," he captioned the photo.

Cleveland is 10-25 this season and Love has been the talk of trade rumors.