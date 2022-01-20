Cavaliers' Darius Garland forging team's path with LeBron James in the rearview

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has played exceptionally well in his third season in the NBA, earning some hype as a potential All-Star.

In 40 games, Garland is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and has been huge in getting the Cavaliers back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Earlier this month, he became the first Cavaliers player since LeBron James to record a triple-double.

Cleveland is in a good position to make the playoffs, which would be the first time without having James on the roster since 1998, when Wesley Person was commanding the court. Making their own legacy is something not lost on the Cavaliers.

"Having our own legacy without having anything with Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool, and then having a playoff run without Bron for that long, that would be pretty amazing," Garland told The Athletic on Tuesday.

"Then just having the city behind our back, they've been waiting on this for a long time. Making the playoffs again would mean a ton for the city of Cleveland and the Cavs organization."

Cleveland is 27-19 and could potentially win 50 games.

The last non-LeBron James-era Cavaliers team to win at least 50 games was the 1992-93 team with Brad Daugherty and Mark Price. The team finished 54-28 and made it to the second round of the playoffs only to be eliminated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland has a young team led by Garland. Jarrett Allen is also playing some of his best basketball of his career, and the emergence of rookie Evan Mobley and second-year forward Isaac Okoro has really bolstered the team as it fights for a playoff spot.