Carli Lloyd serious about pursuing NFL kicking job in 2020: 'I know that I can do it'

U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd said Wednesday she is serious about pursuing an NFL kicking career and will start her journey following the 2020 Olympics.

Lloyd said in a radio interview on “The Rich Eisen Show” that her kicking in the NFL wasn’t a “publicity stunt.”

TOM BRADY WEIGHS IN ON CARLI LLOYD POTENTIALLY KICKING FIELD GOALS IN NFL

“This isn’t just a publicity stunt or something that I’m having fun, just string the media along. I know that I can do it,” the two-time Women’s World Cup champion said. “I know that I have the mental capacity in pressure situations. I know that there would be loads of people that want to see me fail. That’s no different than the entirety of my career.”

Lloyd said she’s kicked in full gear before but is hoping to take some time to get the process down before going for a job. She said at this point she’s looking to make the 2020 Olympic soccer team before trying to get a job with an NFL team.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS' KEENAN ALLEN THROWS COLD WATER ON CARLI LLOYD'S NFL INTEREST

The Olympics begin July 24 and end Aug. 9. The 2020 NFL preseason begins Aug. 6.

“I definitely want to entertain it, but I want to be good at it,” she said. “I want to be able to do it. That’s ultimately what it comes down to. There’s obviously a lot of other things that are a bit challenging, with big men on the line and people running at you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lloyd appeared at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp after the U.S. women’s World Cup victory. She was seen nailing long-distance field goals and even at one point was considering a team’s offer to play in their final preseason game.