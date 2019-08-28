Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen throws cold water on Carli Lloyd's NFL interest

Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen on Tuesday appeared to be a bit skeptical about U.S. soccer great Carli Lloyd’s desire to join an NFL team as a kicker.

Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, told Fox Sports that the World Cup champion was offered a chance to kick for an NFL team during the league’s final week of the preseason Thursday. Lloyd had to turn down the offer because the U.S. plays a match against Portugal on the same day.

Allen tweeted his skepticism about Lloyd potentially playing for a team, bringing up one potential scenario for the soccer star.

“Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense,” Allen tweeted. “Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie.”

Allen did concede that she Lloyd had a boot.

Some took exception with Allen’s comments, saying that most kickers are not great on defense anyway.

While Lloyd had considered the offer after impressing scouts during a joint practice session between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens last week, Galanis told ESPN that if Lloyd does pursue football, it won’t be until 2020. He added that at least two teams reached out to Lloyd.

“If she's going to do this, she'll do it -- she'll train in the offseason, she'll get herself ready so that she just doesn't do it for the sake of doing it,” he said. “If she's going to do it, she's going to do it so that she can be a success.”