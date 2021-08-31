Carl Pelini, former college football coach, arrested for domestic violence

Carl Pelini, the brother of Super Bowl champion and former college coach Bo Pelini, turned himself in to Ohio police on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for arrest.

Pelini, the head coach of Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown who was a defensive coordinator for Youngstown State, was accused of domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty, WKBN-TV reported.

The alleged domestic violence incident occurred early Sunday morning between Pelini and his wife. A call from Pelini’s daughter was placed to Boardman Police and she said her mother was "bleeding" and had a "black eye," according to the station. Responding officers said the woman was "highly intoxicated" and said she and her husband had an argument and that he hit her.

Pelini was reportedly ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Pelini, 56, was an assistant at Cardinal Mooney in the late 1980s before going back and forth between college and other high school gigs. He was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska from 2008 to 2011 and was the head coach at Florida Atlantic in 2012 and 2013. He was an interim head coach at Bowling Green in 2018.

Pelini had two stints with Youngstown State – the first from 2015 to 2018 and the second in 2019. He returned to Cardinal Mooney in 2020.

Cardinal Mooney placed Pelini on administrative leave following his arrest.