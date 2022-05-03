Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Kyler Murray offers support for teammate DeAndre Hopkins amid 6-game ban: 'We got you family'

Murray and Hopkins have been teammates for two years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his support for teammate DeAndre Hopkins after the wide receiver was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The star wide receiver received the ban on Monday, and hours after he released a statement explaining his actions, Murray offered some words of support on Twitter.

Charles Harris #53 of the Detroit Lions tackles Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Charles Harris #53 of the Detroit Lions tackles Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images))

"Hop’s character has never been in question… we got you family," Murray tweeted.

Hopkins said he was "confused and shocked" by his positive performance-enhancing drug test.

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs," the statement read.

CARDINALS' DEANDRE HOPKINS 'CONFUSED AND SHOCKED' BY POSITIVE PED TEST: 'I WASN'T CAREFUL ENOUGH'

"To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) chat during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on December 5, 2021 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) chat during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on December 5, 2021 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.

"I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

It’s unclear what he tested positive for. ESPN first reported the suspension.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game."

DeAndre Hopkins #10 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is about to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he’s been one of the top targets for Kyler Murray. He played all 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected to a Pro Bowl. He had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He only managed to play in 10 games in 2021 due to injuries. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.