Cardinals' JJ Watt played through 4 severe injuries, likely to miss season: reports

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with injuries and the extent of just how bad he's hurting was revealed Thursday.

Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, signed with the Cardinals after several years with the Houston Texans in the offseason. He played in seven games for the Cardinals and had a sack and 16 tackles in those games.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Watt was undergoing shoulder surgery that could likely end his season. The NFL Network reported that Watt suffered the injury Sunday playing against his former team the Houston Texans. On Thursday, the NFL Network reported Watt tore his labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder.

Watt’s terrific career has been riddled with injuries over the last few seasons.

He’s played all 16 games in a season only twice since 2015. He missed most of the 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons with various injuries, including back, leg and pectoral issues. He would come back from injury in 2019 to play in a playoff game for the Texans.

Arizona is undefeated so far in 2021 and have a big matchup Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The defense will certainly take a hit from a playing and leadership standpoint.