Cardinals' J.J. Watt has some beef with Chipotle: 'We want big burritos back'

The Arizona Cardinals didn't have to play Sunday, as they awaited their Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots. An extra day of rest for Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt meant hitting up Chipotle for a little Sunday burrito.

But what he had hoped for came out a bit too small for his liking.

Watt wants to have an "open dialogue" with Chipotle as he's noticed their burritos are not stuffed enough lately.

"Burritos have been getting smaller…," Watt wrote on Twitter with a picture of the burrito in his massive left hand. "It’s high time we open a dialogue about it. We want big burritos back."

Watt added a few hashtags after tagging Chipotle, which read #ThisIsSupposedlyDoubleMeat #BurritoJustice #StillHungry #NotAnAd and #QuiteTheOppositeActually

Standing at 6-foot-5, 288 pounds, Watt needs more sustenance than the average person to `satisfy his hunger. So when the burrito is smaller than his hand, the 12-year NFL veteran is going to speak out.

Watt will make sure he’s fueled up pre-game before taking on the Patriots Monday. Much like his burrito, the Cardinals were expected to be a big item this season, but have come up short.

At 4-8 following back-to-back losses, Watt’s squad doesn’t have playoffs written on their helmets despite having a star-studded roster, which includes quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and more.

Two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers felt like a season-on-the-line game for Arizona, as a 5-7 record would’ve kept them in the hunt.

The Cardinals looked like they were headed there until Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense scored a touchdown on a long drive, and instead of tying the game at 24 apiece with an extra point, they went for two and converted with just seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Thus, Watt and the Cardinals headed into the bye week stunned by what has become a rollercoaster of a season.

Still, Watt isn’t one to just throw in the towel. The 33-year-old continues to push forward, totaling 6.5 sacks this season in 11 games, including one on Herbert in that loss.