Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals draw social media backlash after firing Jonathan Gannon day after birthday tribute

Team owner Michael Bidwill says organization was 'going in the wrong direction' after 4-13 season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The Arizona Cardinals are facing backlash on social media after sharing a poorly timed birthday post for former head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired by the team on Monday following three seasons.

Gannon, who turned 43 on Sunday, was celebrated by the team with a social media post on X that read, "Happy Birthday, JG!"

Jonathan Gannon reacts from sideline

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Harry How/Getty Images)

But the following day, the organization fired Gannon. 

"Happy birthday! Your gift is... you're fired," one comment beneath the post read.

 "Posting this before you fire him the next day is nasty work," another person wrote before Monday’s news broke. 

"Elite level trolling by the Cardinals social media team," another comment read. 

Jonathan Gannon leaves the field

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CARDINALS FIRE COACH JONATHAN GANNON AFTER NINE STRAIGHT LOSSES END DISASTROUS SEASON

Gannon was fired after the Cardinals ended the season with a 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, marking their ninth straight loss of the year.

"Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said during a press conference on Monday. 

"He made us better, but I think, as you all know, this is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves — especially this year. We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction, and we needed to change course."

Jonathan Gannon stands on the sideline

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the sideline during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Gannon parts ways with the organization with a 15-36 record.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

