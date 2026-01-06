Cardinals draw social media backlash after firing Jonathan Gannon day after birthday tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals are facing backlash on social media after sharing a poorly timed birthday post for former head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired by the team on Monday following three seasons.

Gannon, who turned 43 on Sunday, was celebrated by the team with a social media post on X that read, "Happy Birthday, JG!"

But the following day, the organization fired Gannon.

"Happy birthday! Your gift is... you're fired," one comment beneath the post read.

"Posting this before you fire him the next day is nasty work," another person wrote before Monday’s news broke.

"Elite level trolling by the Cardinals social media team," another comment read.

Gannon was fired after the Cardinals ended the season with a 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, marking their ninth straight loss of the year.

"Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said during a press conference on Monday.

"He made us better, but I think, as you all know, this is a league about wins and losses. The wins and losses speak for themselves — especially this year. We just felt like we were going in the wrong direction, and we needed to change course."

Gannon parts ways with the organization with a 15-36 record.