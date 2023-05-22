Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins looking for 'Great management, a QB who loves the game'

DeAndre Hopkins’ future with the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air and the star wide receiver made clear what he’s looking for in the front office of a franchise: stability.

Hopkins appeared in a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast and opened up about what he’s looking for upstairs.

"What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona. I've been through three to four GMs in my career," Hopkins said. "… A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB – I've done it with subpar QBs – just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships."

"For me, that's it. Great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense."

Arizona acquired Hopkins in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in 2020. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season in Arizona but injuries and a suspension to start the 2022 season hurt him.

Hopkins is away from the team and working out in Toronto, according to NFL.com. With new management in the front office and on the coaching staff, it’s unclear where his standing is in the organization.

The five-time Pro Bowler said he likes living in Phoenix while he plays for the Cardinals but knows the NFL is a business and his status with the team could change at any moment.

Hopkins still has two seasons left on his deal and isn’t paying attention to any of the critics out there after playing in only 19 games in the last two seasons.

"I do not feel slighted by that at all. I know I'm the best in the NFL," he added. "Just me personally, I know where I am. I know what I've done with whatever I've had around me. … Like you said, I haven't played two full seasons. I don't like talking previous, I don't like talking past. That's what's on my record right now. The only thing I can do is I go out this year and go to work. That's it."

In 35 games in Arizona, he has 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Cardinals will start shorthanded in 2023. Quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in the final game of the regular season and is unlikely to be ready. Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, Jeff Driskel and David Blough are listed on the Cardinals’ roster right now.

When asked whether he would trade Hopkins during the NFL Draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort all but shut it down.

"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort said in April. "I don't know what is going to happen here in the next couple days. Right now, I don't foresee that happening, no.

"DeAndre's a Cardinal, and we're moving forward."

