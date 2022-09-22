Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols still stuck on home run No. 698, breaks up Padres' no-hit bid

Pujols is two home runs shy of 700 for his career

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is still stuck on home run No. 698 with 12 games left in his career, but the 42-year-old was just one of two Cardinals to get a hit Wednesday night. 

Pujols singled off of San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, ending Snell’s no-hit bid as San Diego went on to beat St. Louis 1-0 at Petco Park. 

Blake Snell of the Padres pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego, California.

Blake Snell of the Padres pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pujols’ hit came against the shift as he singled to the opposite side of the field and gave Padres manager Bob Melvin a reason to pull Snell after the seventh inning. 

ALBERT PUJOLS HITS 698TH CAREER HOME RUN IN HISTORIC CHASE

"I don’t want to say I’m glad somebody got a hit but I’m not going to let him throw 135 pitches this time of year and that’s probably what it would have taken to get through it," Melvin said.

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals waits to bat on Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego, California.

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals waits to bat on Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Snell threw 117 pitches on the night, striking out 13 and allowing no runs. It’s the fifth win in a row for the Padres and the second consecutive game they’ve shut out the Cardinals

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You want a guy to be able to try to get a no-hitter but pitch-count wise he just wasn’t going to be able to make it at that point," Melvin said. "There was a second hit and now you’ve got first and second and all of a sudden a base hit can tie the game. Look, everybody was pulling for Blake to do great things. I just don’t know that he would have had the pitches to actually do it."

GLEYBER TORRES JOINS WACKY MLB CLUB IN YANKEES’ ROUT OVER PIRATES

Pujols, who is attempting to become the fourth player in baseball history to hit 700 home runs in his career, has been stuck at 698 home runs since Sept. 17. 

"He’s a good hitter," Snell said of Pujols. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I thought if I got a quick inning there I might have gotten into the eighth," he added. "Who knows. It’s just tough; 13 strikeouts, like it’s going to be really tough going nine without throwing like 140, 150 (pitches)."

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single off the Padres' Blake Snell during the seventh inning, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego.

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single off the Padres' Blake Snell during the seventh inning, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

St. Louis is 7.5 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central with the postseason quickly approaching. The Padres remain 1.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the second wild card spot in the National League. 

The two teams conclude their three-game series Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.