Cardinals' Albert Pujols makes historic debut on the mound in win over Giants

Pujols became the second-oldest player to make their pitching debut

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The average MLB fan may think there’s nothing left for Albert Pujols to do in terms of firsts.

He picked up his first career hit on April 2, 2001 – a single off Colorado Rockies pitcher Mike Hampton. He would hit his first career home run in a 3-for-5 night against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 6, 2001 – off Armando Reynoso and later record his first double.

 Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on May 15, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.

 Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on May 15, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Scott Kane/Getty Images)

He already has more than 600 home runs and 3,300 hits. He made the All-Star Game 10 times and is a three-time National League MVP.

On Sunday night against the San Francisco Giants, he reminded fans there was at least one thing he hasn’t done – take the mound. In the middle of the St. Louis Cardinals’ blowout against the Giants, Pujols made the trip to the bump for the first time in his 22-year career.

He came out for the ninth inning as the Cardinals were up 15-2. He would allow two home runs in the frame before closing out the win for the Red Birds 15-6.

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria singled off Pujols with one out. He asked to keep the ball in what was sure to be a special moment for both veteran players.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth with his team up 15-2 during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals on May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth with his team up 15-2 during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals on May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO. (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pujols’ top speed was a 69 mph slider to Thairo Estrada. Pujols got Estrada to ground into a fielder’s choice.

Journalist Sarah Langs noted Pujols was the second-oldest player to make their pitching debut.

Lena Blackburne did it at 42 years and 225 days old in 1929 for the Chicago White Sox. He allowed one hit in 1/3 of an inning.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) and teammate Albert Pujols celebrate their team's 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) and teammate Albert Pujols celebrate their team's 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Pujols was 42 years and 119 days old.

