Washington Capitals official wins $1 million Powerball prize

Sometimes the rich actually do get richer.

Washington Capitals vice president of communications Sergey Kocharov won $1 million in the Powerball drawing on July 27, according to the Virginia Lottery website.

“I saw the Powerball sign and said, 'I may as well try it,’” he told the Virginia Lottery website.

He added: “I was surprised. I always hear about jackpot wins. It feels great.”

There was no special rhyme or reason to the numbers he picked for the lottery game. He was given 1-19-31-48-61, a combination which was randomly drawn by a computer.

Kocharov can now add Powerball winner next to Stanley Cup champion on his impressive resume.